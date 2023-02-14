Next few days critical for wheat crop, agri experts tell farmers

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, February 13

Since the prevailing weather conditions are not optimum for the wheat crop, agricultural experts have cautioned farmers to be vigilant else they may witness yield loss.

Fungal disease hinders growth The prevailing conditions are also conducive for outbreak of yellow rust, a fungal disease, which manifests as powdery yellow stripes in leaves, hinders photosynthesis, makes the grain shrivel and stop the growth of the plant. May impact yield The rise in temperature is not good for wheat crop and may impact the yield. The current weather conditions are conducive for fungal development. The field staff has been told to keep a watch in their respective areas . Dr Girish Nagpal, Deputy Director, Agriculture, Ambala

The agriculture experts said wheat crop needed cold weather condition to thrive. While the nights were colder, the day temperature had been on the higher side. A rise in temperature was not good for the wheat crop as it might have an impact on the yield, especially on the late-sown crop. The farmers who had sown wheat in the last week of November or in the first week of December must go for irrigation as per the prescribed schedule.

The prevailing conditions were also conducive for outbreak of yellow rust, a fungal disease, which manifested as powdery yellow stripes in leaves, hindered photosynthesis, made the grain shrivel and stopped the growth of the plant. Over 87,000 hectares was under wheat crop in Ambala this year.

Rajiv Kumar, a farmer from Hasanpur village, who had sown wheat in 14 acres, said, “The weather conditions are not good for the crop as the temperature is on the higher side since the past few days. The crop requires cold condition at this stage. Higher temperature may impact the quality and size of the grain. There is also a threat of fungal disease, which may break out in the crop.”

Dr Girish Nagpal, Deputy Director, Agriculture, Ambala, said, “A rise in temperature is not good for the wheat crop and it may impact the yield. Grain weight is likely to decrease due to higher temperature. The current weather conditions are conducive for fungal development too. The field staff has been directed to keep a watch in their respective areas and the farmers have also been advised to report to the department if they find yellow rust in their fields so that the disease can be contained from any spread.”

He said in case of yellow rust, the farmers could observe yellow powder on the leaves and it would leave the colour on hand or any cloth when touched. The disease spreads very quickly hence regular monitoring and timely prevention could effectively curb this menace.

The farmers were advised to consult experts for confirmation of yellow rust and spray a solution of Propiconazole 25 per cent EC to control its spread. Next few days are critical for the wheat crop and the farmers must keep monitoring their crop regularly.

“Government school students in rural areas are being sensitised about the impact of weather condition on crops, yellow rust and its preventive measures. It helps the department in spreading awareness. Camps are being organised to educate farmers”, Nagpal said.