Officials told to keep tabs on illegal sale of liquor

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 14

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Captain Manoj Kumar told officials of the departments concerned to keep a close watch on those selling liquor illegally in the district.

He also told the officials of the said departments to check authorised liquor vends from time to time, so that no one could sell liquor illegally during the Lok Sabha elections.

“Under no circumstances liquor should be sold illegally in the district. Strict action will be taken against those found involved in such activities,” Captain Manoj Kumar told the officials of the departments concerned. He said a close watch should be kept on suspicious activities. The police should keep a close watch on activities like sale of illegal and spurious liquor.

“If needed, the officials of the Excise Department will be provided all possible help from the Police Department,” said Captain Manoj Kumar.

He instructed officials to inspect all polling. “If any polling station has to be shifted somewhere else, the official concerned should immediately submit his report, so that the polling station can be shifted on time,” said Captain Manoj Kumar.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar