Oppositon parties admire all things British: Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 24

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition parties for opposing the inauguration of the new Parliament building by PM Narendra Modi, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said the Congress and the Opposition parties had love for things made by the British, but they did not like the building made by the architect and labourers of the country. “It is unfortunate that the Britishers have gone, but the love of the Opposition parties for the British remains,” Vij said while interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of a state-level programme held at the Indri grain market to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Kashyap today.

On the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approaching Opposition parties against the ordinance of the Union government over the transfer of officials posted at Delhi, he claimed that Kejriwal had lost ground and was searching for support.

On being asked whether former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Deepender Hooda were supporting women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, he said the former Chief Minister and other Congress leaders were fuelling controversies.

Earlier, while addressing a gathering, Vij highlighted the efforts of the state government to celebrate the birth anniversaries of great personalities. He announced Rs 11 lakh each for two dharamshalas of the Kashyap community, keeping in view the demands of the Kashyap Samaj during the programme.

“Maharishi Kashyap was the ‘manas’ son of Brahma, we all are his children. He talked about the welfare of humankind, which we are following today. The state government is working to take the message of saints to the masses,” he said.