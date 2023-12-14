Parliament security breach: Delhi cops take Gurugram couple for questioning

Gurugram, December 13
Five persons accused of using smoke canisters in Parliament today were staying at the house of Vishal Sharma in Housing Board Colony, Sector 7. This evening, the Delhi Police reached the colony and took Vishal and his wife Rakhi to Delhi for questioning.
After arresting the accused in Delhi for breaching Parliament security, raising slogans and releasing smoke gas, a Delhi Police team reached Gurugram and took along Vishal and his wife, who have been living in the colony for over 15 years.
Woman cop to stay with their child
- The accused were staying at the couple’s house. Sagar, one of the accused, and another man, Manoranjan, would visit them often
- The police contacted Vishal’s relatives to stay with his 13-year-old daughter, but they expressed their inability to do so
- A woman constable has been deployed at the house to stay with the child
As soon as information was received, the Gurugram police also reached the spot. The accused’s 13-year-old daughter, a student of Class VIII, was in the house.
According to the police, Vishal used to work as a driver with an export company earlier, but currently was driving an autorickshaw. Neighbours claimed that he would often quarrel with his wife after consuming alcohol.
Sources said the five accused stayed at his house. One of the accused, Sagar, was in contact with him for a long time. Vishal reportedly had a criminal background.
On condition of anonymity, a senior police officer said crime unit teams visited the house, where the girl told them that the Delhi Police had taken her parents to Delhi. “Preliminary investigation reveals that all five accused were staying at the house of Vishal, a native of Hisar district. Another accused Neelam also belongs to Hisar district. Our teams are investigating the matter. A police team has been deployed at Vishal’s house,” he said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...