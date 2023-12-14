Parliament security breach: Delhi cops take Gurugram couple for questioning

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 13

Five persons accused of using smoke canisters in Parliament today were staying at the house of Vishal Sharma in Housing Board Colony, Sector 7. This evening, the Delhi Police reached the colony and took Vishal and his wife Rakhi to Delhi for questioning.

After arresting the accused in Delhi for breaching Parliament security, raising slogans and releasing smoke gas, a Delhi Police team reached Gurugram and took along Vishal and his wife, who have been living in the colony for over 15 years.

Woman cop to stay with their child The accused were staying at the couple’s house. Sagar, one of the accused, and another man, Manoranjan, would visit them often

The police contacted Vishal’s relatives to stay with his 13-year-old daughter, but they expressed their inability to do so

A woman constable has been deployed at the house to stay with the child

As soon as information was received, the Gurugram police also reached the spot. The accused’s 13-year-old daughter, a student of Class VIII, was in the house.

According to the police, Vishal used to work as a driver with an export company earlier, but currently was driving an autorickshaw. Neighbours claimed that he would often quarrel with his wife after consuming alcohol.

Sources said the five accused stayed at his house. One of the accused, Sagar, was in contact with him for a long time. Vishal reportedly had a criminal background.

On condition of anonymity, a senior police officer said crime unit teams visited the house, where the girl told them that the Delhi Police had taken her parents to Delhi. “Preliminary investigation reveals that all five accused were staying at the house of Vishal, a native of Hisar district. Another accused Neelam also belongs to Hisar district. Our teams are investigating the matter. A police team has been deployed at Vishal’s house,” he said.

#Gurugram