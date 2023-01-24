Patient, staff stuck in hospital lift, rescued

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 23

In what highlights the poor state of affairs at the local Civil Hospital, a patient along with the staff was stuck in a lift for about 20 minutes.

The patient was being shifted by the hospital staff from the OT on the first floor to the ground floor ward when the lift stopped midway. The hospital authorities have cited a broken generator, which had been awaiting repair for a year. Repeated requests have been made to the Director of Health Services regarding the issue, claims the hospital.

The hospital authorities further claimed that the power snapped, resulting in the lift to stop for a few minutes but the patient and the staff came out safely once it was resumed. The patient is a 23-year-old youth whose leg had been operated upon.

“Our generator has been lying defunct for a year now and we have written to the higher-ups many times but are yet to get a sanction for its repair. We work on a small generator and inverter, which take care of the OTs, NICU and delivery rooms,” said a senior official.

CMO Virender Yadav marked an inquiry. “Generator or no generator this is unacceptable. We will inquire and take a stern action against those responsible.”