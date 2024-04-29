People unhappy with dynastic politics in Congress, says CM Saini

Kurukshetra, April 28
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said people were unhappy with the family politics in Congress and a number of leaders would be leaving the party soon.
After paying obeisance at the dera Sant Baba Mann Singh in Pehowa, the CM said, “Over the past 60 years, there has been a one-family rule in the Congress. People understand this and want to get rid of the family-based political parties. They want to join and work with those who want to take the country forward.” He said, “Bhavya Bishnoi is a youth leader and has the passion to work for youngsters. He will strengthen the party and the government.”
