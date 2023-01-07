PGIMS doctor held taking bribe for 'opinion' in medico-legal case

Rohtak, January 6
Dr Imran Khan, general duty medical officer at the trauma centre of Rohtak PGIMS, was caught allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh for giving a certain opinion in a medico-legal case.
Ajay of Mahendragarh district had lodged an FIR on Thursday, maintaining that Mandeep Hooda of Rohtak had assaulted and injured him with a glass bottle at a local bar. Hooda later lodged a complaint with the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), stating that Dr Khan had demanded a bribe for giving the opinion that the injuries caused to Ajay were not grievous or life-threatening. Sumit Kumar, DSP, State Vigilance Burea, Rohtak, who is the investigating officer in the case, said Dr Khan was arrested red-handed while accepting the bribe amounting to Rs 1.50 lakh. An FIR under Sections 7 and 13 of the IPC Act has been registered in this regard, he added.
