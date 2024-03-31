Pitbulls attack two, owners booked

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 30

A 13-year-old javelin player of Jhajjar district and a woman of Rewari district were attacked by pitbulls in separate incidents.

FIRs have been registered against the owners of the dogs. Praveen of Nilothi village in Jhajjar, in his complaint to the police, stated that he had gone to the village stadium along with his 13-year-old daughter Tanvi, who practises javelin throw.

"A man named Vijay came to the stadium with his Pitbull dog and let it free. The dog attacked my daughter, who got badly injured. Vijay did this intentionally as his family has some animosity towards us," said

the complainant.

In the second case, Krishna, a resident of Dharuhera, lodged a complaint with the police, stating that she was attacked by her neighbours’ pitbull while she was sweeping her house in the morning.

"The owners of the dog, Nanak Chetiwal, his son Vineet and brother Ashwani, were right there while, but they made no effort to save me. Some other neighbours came to my rescue as I raised an alarm," she said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jhajjar #Rewari #Rohtak