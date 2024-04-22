Plans for Delhi-Gurugram e-air taxi announced

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 21

In a bid to reduce travel time from Delhi to Gurugram to just seven minutes, InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent company of IndiGo, has partnered with Archer Aviation to introduce an all-electric air taxi service in India by 2026.

According to its plans, the service will initially connect Connaught Place in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana, reducing the travel time to just seven minutes. Archer Aviation will provide 200 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which can accommodate four passengers and a pilot, offering a quieter and safer alternative to traditional helicopters. The joint venture also plans to expand the service to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

According to Archer Aviation executives, the cost of the seven-minute flight from Connaught Place to Gurugram could range between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000.

Adam Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Archer Aviation, said discussions with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are ongoing.

