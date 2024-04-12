Police gather details of properties acquired by liquor mafia kingpin

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, April 11

In a major crackdown on liquor mafia kingpin Bhupender Dahiya of Sisana village, the police have started collecting details about his movable and immovable properties, which was earned by illegal liquor smuggling. The police are also collecting details about his associates involved in the liquor smuggling.

Bhupender took liquor contracts in the name of his henchmen and acquaintances and kept almost his share with himself and smuggled liquor in the states of UP, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan etc.

Notably, the police and the Excise Department, in a joint operation, recovered over 2,300 boxes of illegal liquor, of which, over 1,950 boxes were reportedly recovered from the godowns of Bhupender.

The Commissioner of Police, B Satheesh Balan, in a meeting held on April 3 directed all officials, SHOs and crime unit in-charges to crackdown on the network of illegal liquor smuggling and the liquor mafia during the general elections.

Narender Kadyan, DCP West and Crime, said the liquor smuggling kingpin Bhupender was arrested for liquor smuggling several times. As many as 27 cases have been registered against him at various police stations.

Even during the lockdown in Covid, Bhupender in association with some police officials and excise officials had sold liquor seized by the Police Department, he added.

The police had arrested Bhupender and his brother Jitender, alias Dhola, at that time. But, the duo were not appearing before the court in those cases, the DCP said.

Following the directions of Balan, the teams collected the details about the illegal godowns made by Bhupender and raided these godowns.

Bhupender made a godown at the backyard of a liquor vend in Pipli village and when the police along with the excise team raided there, it found 466 boxes of liquor and beer of various brands there.

Similarly, Bhupender also made a godown in Jatola village and the team collected 1,523 boxes of illegal liquor and beer from the godown.

DCP Kadyan further said Bhupender was also the main accused in the case of attempt to murder in 2023. Jitender, alias Dhola, had opened fire on Ramniwas of Pipli village on the direction of his brother Bhupender and he was the proclaimed offender in this case. The police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on his arrest, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, the police were also collecting the details of the illegal properties earned by Bhupender and his associates in the last many years. The police would also write to the Deputy Commissioner for seizing his movable and immovable properties and that of his associates, the DCP said.

