Tosham police in Bhiwani district seize illicit beer

Bhiwani: The Tosham police in Bhiwani district have arrested a person smuggling illegal beer and seized his truck with 1,010 crates of beer. SP Varun Singla said during checking at a naka, the police stopped a truck coming from Bhiwani, which was found loaded with beer crates. The truck driver was asked to present transit slips related to the beer loaded in the truck, but he failed to do.

Woman flees with jewellery

Sirsa: A married woman, Pinky, from Kussar village in Sirsa allegedly fled from her home with gold and silver jewellery along with cash on April 18. The Rania police lodged a missing person report and registered an FIR under Section 346 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC based on her husband’s complaint. Pawan claimed that someone had illegally confined his wife.

