Tosham police in Bhiwani district seize illicit beer

Bhiwani: The Tosham police in Bhiwani district have arrested a person smuggling illegal beer and seized his truck with 1,010 crates of beer. SP Varun Singla said during checking at a naka, the police stopped a truck coming from Bhiwani, which was found loaded with beer crates. The truck driver was asked to present transit slips related to the beer loaded in the truck, but he failed to do.
Woman flees with jewellery
Sirsa: A married woman, Pinky, from Kussar village in Sirsa allegedly fled from her home with gold and silver jewellery along with cash on April 18. The Rania police lodged a missing person report and registered an FIR under Section 346 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC based on her husband’s complaint. Pawan claimed that someone had illegally confined his wife.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls
Father visited Amritpal a day after Singh's legal counsel Ra...