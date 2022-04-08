Pollution board suspends AEE for 'negligence in duty'

Sonepat, April 7
The member secretary of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) today suspended an Assistant Environment Engineer (AEE) posted in Dharuhera for alleged negligence in duty during his tenure at Sonepat.
THE ORDER READS…
Anuj Narwal has been suspended after observing negligence in duty during his tenure at Sonepat. During the suspension, his HQ has been fixed in Panchkula. S Naryanan, HSPCB member secretary
In his order, HSPCB member secretary S Naryanan said AEE Anuj Narwal was hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.
As per the sources in the HSPCB, Narwal has been suspended due to the negligence in duty in a matter related to the Barhi industrial area.
Delhi-based environmentalist Varun Gulati had filed a complaint, alleging that the dyeing units that were under the ‘Red Category’ had been involved in discharging untreated effluents through storm water lines by bypassing the CETP here, which was being released directly into the drain number 6 and polluted the Yamuna.
Following the complaint, the members of the River Yamuna Monitoring Committee along with the team of the State Environment Surveillance Task Force found the violation of the pollution norms at the HSIIDC industrial zone at Barhi in Sonepat on January 4. The team had collected the samples of the effluents from the storm water lines and the CETP, which failed the lab tests.
The sources added the senior officials had sent Narwal to maintain the record, collect the samples again from the Barhi CETP and report at the headquarters. However, he didn’t send the appropriate reports to the headquarters and gave a clean chit to the violators, they added. Following this, a special team again visited the Barhi industrial zone and found the same violations, they added. —
