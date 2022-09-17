Private vans, three-wheelers unsafe for school kids

The authorities have failed to streamline and regulate safer means of transportation for school kids. Many schools have allowed the use of private vans and three-wheelers, operating on diesel or CNG kits. The kids are packed like luggage and forced to commute in an overloaded vehicle. The problem must be attended to at the earliest to ensure a safe and convenient means of transportation for the school children. Varun Sheokand, Faridabad
Roads need to be repaired to facilitate commuters
There are many roads in the city which are in a pitiable condition for a very long time now. Their condition is so deteriorated that residents do not use them anymore. They have switched to alternative routes which are longer and take much more time to reach the destination. The authorities concerned must act and get the repairing work done at the earliest. Sumit Ahlawat, Rohtak
Traffic congestion a nuisance in Panchkula
Daily commuters are annoyed by the traffic snarls that are experienced at the Panchkula entry point in the Chandigarh Housing Board area, especially in the evening. Every other day, the road seems to be blocked with heavy undirected traffic. In the afternoon, buses ferrying students from Chandigarh to Panchkula in humid weather conditions, are also harried by it. The administration must ensure a smooth flow of traffic and reserve a better slot in the project under the National Smart Cities Mission.
Poonam Katyal, Panchkula
