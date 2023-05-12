Punjab, Haryana, HP Speakers for joint dialogue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

Speakers of the three legislative Assemblies of Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh held a press conference today and urged for a joint dialogue and learning from innovative experiments of each other’s states.

Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, Gian Chand Gupta; Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Kultar Singh Sandhwa; and Speaker of HP Legislative Assembly, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, addressed the conference.

The briefing was held regarding preparations for the National Legislators’ Conference to be held in Mumbai next month. Rahul V Karad, coordinator of the conference said around 1,800 MLAs, including 41 from Haryana, 48 from Punjab and 36 from Himachal had registered for the conference.