PUSA 1509 variety fetches good returns to farmers in Karnal

Farmers begin to bring in short-duration variety of paddy at a grain market in Karnal on Thursday. Tribune photo: Sayeed Ahmed

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, September 8

After giving good returns to UP farmers, PUSA 1509, a short-duration variety of paddy, is proving good for Karnal farmers too, who have started bringing their crop in different grain markets of the district.

As per the data, the variety is being procured between Rs 3,500 and Rs 3,800 per quintal this season in comparison to Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,300 last season. Earlier in July, the farmers from UP had brought this variety here in the state grain markets and received handsome returns.

As per the data collected by The Tribune this year, arrival of the variety is more in the grain markets than the last season. So far in the current season, 8,04,019 quintal of PUSA 1509 variety has arrived in the grain markets, in comparison to 3,71,694 quintal till this date, last season, said Ishwar Rana, District Marketing Enforcement Officer (DMEO), Karnal.

This season also, Karnal grain market has received maximum 5,40,335 quintal, followed by 1,46,358 quintal in Indri grain market, 62,088 quintal in Gharaunda, 41,491 quintal in Taraori, 8,935 quintal in Kunjpura, 2,255 quintal in Nissing, 2,180 quintal in Nilokheri, 377 quintal in Jundla grain market, the DMEO said.

He confirmed the farmers were getting good price from this variety.Farmers are also happy with the good returns. “Last year, this variety had disappointed us, but this season, it has brought cheer on the faces of farmers due to its good returns,” said Randhir Singh, a farmer.

Deepak, a farmer from Kachwa who came to the Karnal grain market with the variety, said this paddy variety was procured at Rs 3,570 per quintal, while last year he got it for Rs 2,200 per quintal. This variety may help in recovering the loss faced by the farming community.

Ved Parkash, another farmer, whose paddy was procured for Rs 3,640 per quintal, was also elated and said this season he expected good price as the demand of this variety had increased.

