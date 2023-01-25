R-Day: Special remission for prisoners in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 24

On the eve of Republic Day, the state government has granted special remission to prisoners, who are undergoing sentence as a result of their conviction by the courts of criminal jurisdiction in the state.

Haryana Energy and Jails Minister Ranjit Singh said the convicts, who had been sentenced for a period of 10 years and above, including life sentence, had been granted remission of 90 days. Those sentenced for five years or more but less than 10 years have been granted remission of 60 days. Similarly, the convicts, who have been sentenced for less than five years, have been granted a remission of 30 days.

He said remission would also be granted to the convicts who were on parole or furlough from the jail on Republic Day (January 26), subject to the condition that they surrender at the respective jails on the due date after the expiry of their parole or furlough period for undergoing the un-expired portion of their sentence.

The prisoners convicted by the courts of criminal jurisdiction in Haryana but undergoing their sentences in jails outside Haryana shall also be entitled to get this remission. This remission will not be granted to the convicts, who are on bail on the day of granting this remission, said the minister.

The remission will not be granted to prisoners convicted for the offences such as abduction and murder of a child below the age of 14 years, rape with murder, any offence under the POCSO Act, dacoity or robbery, kidnapping and ransom, acid attack, trafficking of person and case of prisoners convicted for counterfeiting currency notes.

Similarly, remission will not be admissible to the persons convicted under the NDPS Act, the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1987, Official Secrets Act, 1923, Foreigners Act, 1948, Passport Act, 1967, Sections 2 and 3 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1961, and Sections 121 to 130 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The remission will also not be admissible to detenues of any class, Pakistani nationals, persons imprisoned for failing to give security for keeping peace for their good behaviour under Sections 107, 109, 110 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, and the convicts who had committed any major jail offence during the last two years and were punished for the same under the relevant provisions of Punjab Jail Manual, Haryana Prison Rules-2022 or any other Act or rules as applicable on that day.