Haryana: Rajputs call for BJP’s boycott

Karnal, April 19

After giving a call to oppose the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, leaders of the Rajput community have echoed similar sentiments in Haryana, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

There is already a prevailing sense of resentment among community members due to the controversy surrounding the identity of the 9th century Hindu king Mihir Bhoj in Kaithal. His statue was unveiled on July 20 last year, depicting him as a ruler belonging to the Gurjar community. Now, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala’s remarks on Kshatriyas that former ‘maharajas’ dined with the British and married their daughters to them have added fuel to the fire. However, Rupala has since apologised for his comments.

Rajputs, who traditionally vote for the BJP, will hold panchayats against the party in the state. The community expressed disappointment over the recent events.

