Relief for Congress, Babbar manages truce with irate Yadav

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, May 6
Facing the challenge of infighting within the party, Congress candidate from Gurugram, actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar, has managed to pacify veteran leader Capt Ajay Singh Yadav and get him on to his side.
BJP still on the job
BJP is still struggling to unite its leaders in Faridabad. Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar reached the residence of former MLA Nagendra Bhadana late last evening but left without saying a word. Bhadana too said that they had just come for tea and refused to take any questions. Bhadana is avoiding Gurjar’s campaigns without giving any reason. Bhadana was INLD MLA from Faridabad NIT constituency but shifted to BJP in 2019. He hails from the same village as Cong candidate Mahendra Pratap. The party apprehends Bhadana’s displeasure might overshadow Gurjar’s performance.
Calling it a truce ‘in the larger interest of the party’, Yadav who had been upset over denial of ticket to him and party’s choice of Babbar instead, Yadav has now announced his support to him promising to get Ahir votes in his favour. It may be noted that Gurugram is a Ahir-dominated constituency with over 6 lakh Ahir votes and ever since its inception as a separate constituency, it has been a war of Ahirs here.
Capt Ajay Yadav, a six-time MLA and Ahir leader, had considered himself as the best choice to counter BJP’s candidate and five-time MP Rao Inderjit Singh. However, supported by former CM Bhupender Hooda’s faction, Raj Babbar was chosen as the party candidate after much deliberation. This upset Yadav who had skipped Babbar’s nomination and even his first public rally. At a risk of losing a major chunk of support in the form of Ahir voters, Babbar met Yadav and managed to persuade him to support his campaign.
“I am the face of the party but this election is not just mine but that of my elder brother Captain Ajay Singh Yadav. We have sought his support and guidance to bring down the anti-people government. We are happy that for the sake of people and the party, he has kept aside his personal apprehensions and is supporting me,” said Raj Babbar.
Meanwhile, Yadav said that he had already touched base in 400 villages of the constituency and would use his influence and work, for the benefit of the party.
“I was always clear that party is my priority and I will support it come what may. We are fighting against a common anti-people ideology. The Ahirs in Gurugram can see through the deceit of Rao Inderjit Singh, so they will support the Congress. We will go door to door to make people aware,” said Yadav.
