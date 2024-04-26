Karnal: Repair work on service lanes of NH-44 begins

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 25

In response to mounting concerns from commuters, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has commenced work to address the issue of potholes on the service lanes of the National Highway-44. Potholes on service lanes have been a major issue, causing inconvenience and posing a threat of accidents to commuters.

This step comes after commuters raised the issue with the NHAI authorities, stressing the urgent need for repairs, after which officials swung into action.

A senior official of the NHAI confirmed that they had identified the potholes and initiated patchwork to fill them. “The repair work of service lanes from Panipat and Ambala is going on to ensure that commuters experience smoother and safer journey,” he added.

This step has been initiated under the operation and maintenance work of the highway project. He said the repair of potholes was being prioritised as soon as these come to their notice. The repair work is expected to provide immediate relief to commuters who have been facing inconvenience.

“We had raised the issue of potholes on service lanes and now the authorities are redressing the problem. The repair work will ensure that the commute is better,” said Yogesh Kamra, a local resident.

