Karnal: Repair work on service lanes of NH-44 begins

Karnal, April 25
In response to mounting concerns from commuters, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has commenced work to address the issue of potholes on the service lanes of the National Highway-44. Potholes on service lanes have been a major issue, causing inconvenience and posing a threat of accidents to commuters.
This step comes after commuters raised the issue with the NHAI authorities, stressing the urgent need for repairs, after which officials swung into action.
A senior official of the NHAI confirmed that they had identified the potholes and initiated patchwork to fill them. “The repair work of service lanes from Panipat and Ambala is going on to ensure that commuters experience smoother and safer journey,” he added.
This step has been initiated under the operation and maintenance work of the highway project. He said the repair of potholes was being prioritised as soon as these come to their notice. The repair work is expected to provide immediate relief to commuters who have been facing inconvenience.
“We had raised the issue of potholes on service lanes and now the authorities are redressing the problem. The repair work will ensure that the commute is better,” said Yogesh Kamra, a local resident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls
Father visited Amritpal a day after Singh's legal counsel Ra...