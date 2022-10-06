Respect public sentiment while naming HSGMC chief: Baljit Singh Daduwal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 5

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC ad hoc) president Baljit Singh Daduwal today said the state government had the right to decide who would get charge of the committee, but before taking any decision, it should consider sentiments of the people of Haryana.

“The Home and Legal departments are already working on the transfer of charge of gurdwaras in the state to the HSGMC. I appeal to the state government to take decision as per sentiments of the people of Haryana,” Daduwal said. He said this while interacting with mediapersons at Gurdwara Dera Kar Sewa.

Attacks Jhinda over work HSGMC (ad hoc) president Baljit Singh Daduwal said former president Jagdish Singh Jhinda did nothing during his six-year tenure

During his (Daduwal's) two-year tenure, the HSGMC took several steps, including construction of rooms at various gurdwaras, he claimed

He was here to invite Sikh preachers to attend the “Akhand Path” to be organised by the government at Gurdwara Sri Nada Sahib between October 7 and 9. He said the sangat of Haryana would felicitate CM Manohar Lal Khattar. “I am inviting Sikh preachers to attend the Akhand Path at Sri Nada Sahib Gurdwara,” he said.

On September 20, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act. On September 25, factionalism came to the fore in the gurdwara panel as its former president Jagdish Singh Jhinda claimed he was nominated as its president again by 33 out of 35 members at a general house meeting held at Neem Sahib Gurdwara in Kaithal.

Daduwal said Jhinda did nothing in his six-year tenure, but during his (Daduwal) two-year tenure, the HSGMC took several steps, including construction of rooms at various gurdwaras, implementing a dress code and effecting salary hike for the staff.

He said Jhinda was misleading the community by claiming the support of a majority of members. Many of his supporters had already been disqualified due to various issues, he claimed.

