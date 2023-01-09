Sandeep Singh case: Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat on Jan 15

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, January 8

The Dhankar Khap-12 (a caste council of 12 villages) today fixed January 15 to hold a “Sarva Khap Mahapanchayat” at Davla village in the district to chalk out a plan for launching an agitation against the state government to ensure justice to the junior coach who levelled allegation of sexual harassment against the state minister Sandeep Singh. The coach working in the Sports and Youth Affair Department Haryana belongs to one of the 12 villages.

“The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of representatives of various khaps held in Badli village here today. All khaps active in Haryana and Delhi will be invited for the mahapanchayat to decide the further course of action as the state government did not sack the accused minister from the cabinet despite being given the ultimatum in this respect,” said Yudhvir Dhankar, chief of Dhankar Khap.

