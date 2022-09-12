Show cancelled, irate Kunal Kamra dares VHP to condemn Nathuram Godse

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 11

After the cancellation of his show at a Gurugram bar following disruption threats by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has written an open letter to the VHP, challenging it to condemn Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

Criticising the BJP-led NDA government over a number of issues in the past, he proclaimed himself “a bigger Hindu” than the VHP saying he didn’t earn his livelihood by fear mongering and issuing threats.

“I chant Jai Shri Sita-Ram and Jai Radha Krishna loudly and with pride. If you really are the children of India, write and send (messages of) ‘Godse murdabad’. If you don’t, you will be perceived as anti-Hindu and supporters of terrorism. Don’t tell me you consider Godse as God? If that is true, keep getting my shows cancelled in future too. I’ll just be happy to have emerged a bigger Hindu than you in this test. Whatever I’ll do, I’ll eat my hard-earned bread as I’m a bigger Hindu than you. I feel it is a sin to live on scraps by threatening someone and spreading fear,” Kamra wrote in Hindi, tagging the official Twitter handle of the VHP.

He was scheduled to perform at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29 here on September 17 and 18. However, the bar cancelled the event saying it did not want trouble as there were disruption threats.

The VHP and the Bajrang Dal had submitted a memorandum to the administration accusing Kamra of being a habitual offender of hurting Hindu sentiments. They had threatened protest and disruption and the bar cancelled the show.

“Show me one video or clip where I disrespected any god or goddess. I just criticise government and you being their puppet can’t take it,” he said in the letter.

