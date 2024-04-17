Simians have a free run of Jind hospital; attack staff, patients

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 16

The Civil Hospital in Jind district has been virtually held hostage by monkeys for a long time. The simian menace has created a terror among patients and staff.

24TH REMINDER SENT TO ADMN We have taken up the matter with the Deputy Commissioner and the Municipal Council many times. In fact, we sent our 24th reminder to the district administration today by way of a memorandum over the issue. — Ram Mehar Verma, President, Swasthya Supervisor Sangh

The monkey-catcher who was employed by the Jind Municipal Council for the hospital and other adjoining areas seems to have left the job midway. The hospital staff have taken up the matter with the higher authorities but to no avail.

Hospital employees said hundreds of monkeys could be seen roaming around on the campus of the Civil Hospital at any given time of the day. “Things have taken an ugly turn many times when groups of monkeys attacked the hospital staff, patients and their attendants,” said an official.

Swasthya Supervisor Sangh president Ram Mehar Verma said the association had taken up the matter with the authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner and the Municipal Council, many times in the past. “We have sent 24th reminder to the district administration today by way of submission of a written memorandum. The association first took up the issue with the administration in 2020 when the population of monkeys started growing at an alarming rate on the hospital campus and in the vicinity,” he said.

Verma said there had been instances when the group of monkeys attacked hospital staff and patients. “Patients have even been attacked by monkeys in the wards. The monkeys enter the wards to get eatables and other items. Besides, there have been incidents when the monkeys enter office rooms of the hospital and damage computers and official records,” he said.

“After our persistent efforts, the Jind MC roped in a monkey-catcher recently. The team caught about 15-20 monkeys and then left the job. When we contacted him, the team assured us that it would return to continue the drive but they are yet to do so,” Verma said.

A Municipal Council official, however, said they would direct the team of the monkey-catcher to complete the task expeditiously. “Not just the Civil Hospital, a number of localities are infested with monkeys in the town. We have roped in the team on a contract basis to deal with the issue,” said the official.

