Sirsa leads in poll code violations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

In the run-up to forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, citizens are keeping a close eye on the model code of conduct violations through the C-Vigil mobile app. As a result of citizens’ vigilance, 2,423 complaints have been received in Haryana, of which the highest 502 are from Sirsa.

Providing the district-wise data, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said 455 complaints had been received from Ambala, 64 from Bhiwani, 264 from Faridabad, 71 from Fatehabad, 140 from Gurugram and 164 from Hisar. Similarly, 30 complaints have been received from Jhajjar, 50 from Jind, 54 from Kaithal, 22 from Karnal, 54 from Kurukshetra, 6 from Mahendragarh, 44 from Mewat, 69 from Palwal, 108 from Panchkula, 13 from Panipat, 28 from Rewari, 89 from Rohtak, 134 from Sonipat, and 62 from Yamunanagar. Among these, 2,079 complaints were found to be valid and action was taken accordingly.

He said the citizens could take photos or record two-minute videos and upload them on this app. The photo or video will be uploaded on the app along with the GPS location. Complaints will be resolved within 100 minutes of registration.

He said flying squads and static surveillance teams will immediately reach the location from where the complaint was received on the C-Vigil app.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Sirsa