 Six illegal weapons, 90 live cartridges, 10 mobile phones recovered from gangster Kala Rana’s house in Yamunanagar : The Tribune India

Joint team of NIA, STF and Yamunanagar police conducts raid; several documents seized

Police personnel near the house of gangster Kala Rana in Yamunanagar.

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, September 12

A joint team of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana and Yamunanagar police recovered six illegal weapons, 90 live cartridges and 10 mobile phone sets after conducting a raid at the residence of gangster, Virender Pratap Singh alias Kala Rana in Lakshmi Nagar colony of Yamunanagar on Monday.

“A joint team of NIA, STF and local police has recovered six illegal fire arms, 90 live cartridges and 10-11 sets of mobile phones from the house of gangster, Kala Rana in Yamunanagar on Monday,” IPS Sumit Kumar, head of SIT, Haryana told The Tribune.

He said the NIA also seized several documents, recovered from the house of the gangster.

Sources said during raid, the father of the gangster was present at his house and he was interrogated by the NIA.

According to information, about 25 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and threatening police are registered against Kala Rana in Haryana.

He allegedly had flown to Thailand on a fake passport and was brought back to India with the help of Interpol in 2022.

He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

According to information, Delhi Police registered two cases under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in August this year, but later these cases were handed over to the NIA.

Sources said that today’s raid in Yamunanagar and other places in the country was conducted in connection with those two cases.

Mohit Handa, Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar said the raid was conducted in the area falling under Gandhi Nagar police station of Yamunanagar.

He further said that teams of special task force and local police were also along with the team of NIA.

