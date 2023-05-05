Slew of measures for Jogi community

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 4

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today announced a slew of sops for the Jogi community. He announced reservation for the backward class BC (A) category in the municipal bodies, saying the government had announced reservation for the BC (A) category in the Panchayati Raj Institutions and now reservation would also be provided this category in the municipal bodies.

Addressing a gathering at the Karnal grain market during a state-level programme “Guru Gorakhnath Smriti Utsav”, the CM announced to establish a research chair at Baba Mast Nath University, Asthal Bohar, Rohtak in the name of Guru Gorakhnath, naming an educational institute after him, including the Nath sect worshipers in the “Pujari Purohit Kalyan Board” and the inclusion of biography and teachings of Guru Gorakhnath in the school curriculum to make young children aware of his teachings.

Khattar said a provision had been made to give additional five marks to the children belonging to the Jogi or Ghumantu communities, provided no one in their family had a government job.