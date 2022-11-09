Speaker pays obeisance at gurdwara

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 8

On the occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Haryana Assembly Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta exhorted the people to adopt the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev in their lives and also follow the path shown by him.Gupta said this after paying obeisance at Gurdwara in Sector 7 on Tuesday. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal was also present on this occasion.

