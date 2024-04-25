Gurugram: ‘Speeding’ water tanker ‘crushes’ child to death

Gurugram, April 24
A ‘speeding’ water tanker allegedly crushed a one-and-a-half-year-old child just outside his house in Ghazapur, Nangla Part Area 2 here.
The child died on the spot while the tanker driver fled with his vehicle. The Saran police are probing the matter.
The deceased was the son of an ice cream vendor Mithun. The child was at home with his sister in law as the victim’s mother was out for work. On Wednesday morning, the child suddenly crossed the door of the house. As soon as he reached the street, a water tanker hit him.
