STF nabs 'most-wanted' criminal

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, October 20

The special task force (STF) of Bahadurgarh, led by inspector Vivek Malik, on Thursday nabbed most-wanted criminal Shyam Sunder, alias Ashu, of Ismaila village (Rohtak).

He was carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on information leading to his arrest. Ashu had been evading arrest for the past 13 years.

Malik said eight cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery were registered against him at various police stations of Rohtak, Rewari, Kaithal and Alwar district of Rajasthan. He was arrested from the Sampla area in Rohtak district. Shyam Sunder had been active in the world of crime for the past 18 years.

He was handed over to the Rajasthan Police for further action, Malik added.