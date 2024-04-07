STF nabs three more in Gohana firing case

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 6

A Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three more accused allegedly involved in a firing incident at a sweets shop in Gohana on January 21. Miscreants had fired more than 35 rounds of bullets at the shop and demanded Rs 2 crore from the shop owner. They are associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang.

The accused have been identified as Rahul of Gudhan village and Yash of Beri village in Jhajjar and Avinash of Narnaund in Hisar.

Rahul, who was a BA student at a Rohtak college, is a cousin of a wanted gangster, Sahil of Ritoli.

On Friday night, the STF had arrested two sharpshooters, Praveen, alias Pehalwan, of Data in Hisar and Himanshu of Narnaund, of the gang after a brief encounter.

The two had sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter near Khewra village. The police had announced a cash award of Rs 50,000 on the arrest of Praveen. Both of them were also wanted in the KC Thekedar murder case. They were facing four cases each.

The police said on the directions of Sahil and Himanshu, Rahul, along with his friend Yash, was handling money transactions from one place to another. Rahul and Yash also admitted that they were managing money for associates of gangster Himanshu Bhau and Sahil, who is reportedly in abroad. The police produced Yash and Rahul in court, which sent them to judicial custody.

