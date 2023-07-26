Stray dog menace in Ambala Cantonment

Over the past few months, the population of stray dogs in Rani Bagh and neighbouring areas of Ambala Cantt has surged, causing concern among residents. These dogs roam about streets, parks and residential areas, and their aggressive behaviour poses a threat to pedestrians, especially schoolchildren and the elderly. The situation demands immediate action from the authorities concerned.

Praveen Ailawalia, ambala cantt

Overflowing sewage posing health risk

Residents near Flat No. 1821GF in Housing Board Colony, Sector 8, are facing an alarming problem of overflowing sewage. Despite complaints being raised with the department concerned, no solution has been provided so far and residents are at the receiving end. The sewer blockage is not only causing inconvenience but also posing health risks to residents.

Shakuntala Kalirana, kurukshetra

Unhygienic urinals at karnal Mini-Secretariat

The judicial complex in the Mini-Secretariat and lawyers’ chamber complex witness thousands of daily visitors, but the existing urinals and toilets are unhygienic and inadequate for the public’s needs. It is particularly challenging for lawyers to use these facilities. To address the problem, a separate toilet must be built near the complexes for the convenience of the public and legal professionals.

Shakti Singh, karnal

