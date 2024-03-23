Students urged to save water at 5th Recharging Earth Conclave

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 22

The fifth Recharging Earth Conclave on the occasion of World Water Day was organised by the Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, in collaboration with the National Ecological Environment Responsibility (NEER), a non-government organisation (NGO) on Friday.

Preservation: need of the hour Rivers are considered to be the form of mother, water is worshiped as a deity in ancient texts. But today, many rivers have disappeared and many are on the verge of extinction. — Dhuman Singh Kirmach, Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board Vice Chairman

In his address, Dhuman Singh Kirmach, Vice Chairman of the Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board said, “Rivers are considered to be the form of mother and water is worshiped as a deity in ancient texts. But today, many rivers have disappeared and many are on the verge of extinction. It is everyone’s responsibility to play an important role in protecting it. The government is also making efforts to save water by introducing various schemes. The rivers not only provide water for irrigation and other purposes, but also play an important role in the economy and culture of the state.”

College Principal Dr Kushal Pal, said by organising such a programme, the students get to know more about the importance of water. Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati are the greatest rivers and their conservation requires everyone’s contribution.

According to the Hindu religion, these three great rivers, along with other water bodies hold a special place in Indian culture and civilisation.

Indians worship these with reverence and sacred sentiments. He discussed the efforts made by college in the field of water harvesting and conservation.

Meanwhile, the District Election Officer, Kurukshetra, said a slogan-writing competition was organised in the college with the aim of making common people aware about becoming responsible voters.

