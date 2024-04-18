 ‘Surakshit School Vahan’ policy: 33 teams to ensure compliance of norms : The Tribune India

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Faridabad, April 17

The district administration has deputed 33 teams of officials to start the work of checking the fitness of school vehicles and submit a detailed report by April 24. The Education Department has been asked to coordinate the whole exercise, taken in view of the directions of the state government after the incident that took place at Mahendragarh district, claiming the lives of six students on April 11.

A senior official said while daily progress on the compliance of norms under “Surakshit School Vahan” policy was being monitored by the DC office, cluster teams had been deputed in various areas of the city and district to carry out a physical inspection of vehicles and staff deployed by schools for the transportation of schoolchildren.

Officials have to see the compliance based on following points: experience, licences and uniforms of drivers and other staff deployed on school buses, fitness of vehicles, registration, insurance, GPS, CCTV facility and colour of buses. The staff deployed in the buses need to have a name plate as per the norms set by the authorities.

Expressing resentment over the requisition of school buses for political rallies, Guarav Parashar of Private Schools Association said this had led to various problems. He said schools were ready to follow all the norms if there was no undue harassment on the part of authorities concerned. The administration has warned of strict action against opening of schools on gazetted holidays.

