Sushil Sarwan relieved from post of Panchkula DC

Chandigarh, April 11
The Governor of Haryana has relieved Sushil Sarwan, a 2012-batch IAS officer, from the post of Panchkula Deputy Commissioner (DC) with immediate effect, as per the order released by the office of the chief secretary to the state government on Thursday.
He also held the charge of chief administrator, Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula.
Sushil Sarwan joined as Panchkula DC in August last year, replacing Priyanka Soni.
