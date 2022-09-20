Suspended Karnal tehsildar, DTP booked in assets case

Karnal, September 19
The Vigilance Bureau police station has lodged two cases against a suspended tehsildar of Karnal, Rajbakhsh Arora, and suspended DTP Karnal, Vikram Kumar, in an alleged disproportionate assets case.
The Vigilance Bureau also initiated a probe in the case and appointed a DSP to investigate the matter. Currently, both are out on bail, said an official.
Gharaunda tehsildar in police custody
- A Vigilance Bureau team on Monday produced Gharaunda Tehsildar Nikhil Singla and his reader Gulshan Gulati, who were held in a graft case on Sunday, in a court
- The tehsildar has been sent to one-day police remand while the reader to judicial custody
- The team members first arrested the reader while accepting Rs 20,000 from a complainant for correcting the girdawari of his land. “We recovered Rs 12,000 and the papers of the property of the complainant from the accused,” said inspector Sachin, VB, Karnal
“During investigation, they confessed to running a cartel to charge money from people on the pretext of doing public work for a long time. We have sent a report to our headquarters. Now, we have registered a case under Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” said a Vigilance Bureau oficial.
The DTP was caught red-handed by a Vigilance team from his residence in Sector 6 on March 11 while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a coloniser. His driver was also arrested with Rs 5,000. The Vigilance team also seized Rs 78.6 lakh from the residence of the DTP. On his statement that Tehsildar Arora had given Rs 14.5 lakh to him for the NOCs which he had provided for the registration of land in different colonies, the vigilance team arrested the tehsildar on March 14.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...