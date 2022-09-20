Suspended Karnal tehsildar, DTP booked in assets case

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 19

The Vigilance Bureau police station has lodged two cases against a suspended tehsildar of Karnal, Rajbakhsh Arora, and suspended DTP Karnal, Vikram Kumar, in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

The Vigilance Bureau also initiated a probe in the case and appointed a DSP to investigate the matter. Currently, both are out on bail, said an official.

Gharaunda tehsildar in police custody A Vigilance Bureau team on Monday produced Gharaunda Tehsildar Nikhil Singla and his reader Gulshan Gulati, who were held in a graft case on Sunday, in a court

The tehsildar has been sent to one-day police remand while the reader to judicial custody

The team members first arrested the reader while accepting Rs 20,000 from a complainant for correcting the girdawari of his land. “We recovered Rs 12,000 and the papers of the property of the complainant from the accused,” said inspector Sachin, VB, Karnal

“During investigation, they confessed to running a cartel to charge money from people on the pretext of doing public work for a long time. We have sent a report to our headquarters. Now, we have registered a case under Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” said a Vigilance Bureau oficial.

The DTP was caught red-handed by a Vigilance team from his residence in Sector 6 on March 11 while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a coloniser. His driver was also arrested with Rs 5,000. The Vigilance team also seized Rs 78.6 lakh from the residence of the DTP. On his statement that Tehsildar Arora had given Rs 14.5 lakh to him for the NOCs which he had provided for the registration of land in different colonies, the vigilance team arrested the tehsildar on March 14.

