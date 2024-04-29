Tanwar: Modi improved condition of farmers

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, April 28

The BJP candidate from theSirsa (reserved) constituency, Ashok Tanwar, said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government had undertaken unprecedented measures for the welfare of farmers.

Addressing mediapersons after inaugurating his election office in Nathusari Chopta in Sirsa district today, Tanwar said the government had brought in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi for the farmers which had improved the condition of the peasantry not only in Haryana but across the country.

The BJP candidate said all sections of society had benefitted by the welfare policies framed and implemented by the Central Government.

When asked about inflation and unemployment, Tanwar said there was no dearth of employment opportunities for the youth in the country. Targeting political rivals, he added that the political unemployment was set to up as the opposition leaders had lost faith of the electorate and the BJP would win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. Tanwar also claimed that the inflation was in control.

BJP leader Meenu Beniwal said the youth of the state were happy with the performance of the Haryana Government. The state government had done a great job by ending the reign of parchi and kharchi (recommendation and money power) in getting jobs in Haryana.

The state government remained uncompromised on the condition of providing jobs to the educated youths on the basis of merit. “There are a host of measures, including transparency in governance, crackdown on corruption, providing financial aid and other help to the poor and weaker sections of society in Haryana,” Beniwal said.

Infusing enthusiasm among his workers, Beniwal said they had resolved to ensure victory of Ashok Tanwar from the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat. “Ashok Tanwar belongs to the family of farmers and soldiers. He understands the problems of the people much better than the political rivals who have been in the fray in the Sirsa segment,” he said. Targeting Congress candidate Kumari Selja without naming her, Beniwal said the person who had left Sirsa about 24 years ago despite the fact that people had elected her for two terms and even her father also got elected four times had come back to Sirsa to seek vote and support.

“Despite getting support from the people here, she does not have a house in Sirsa till now. She even cannot recall the names of 21 villages of Sirsa Assembly constituency, which has around 342 villages. People know that such a person is just a political tourist,” he said.

