Teacher shot dead by nephew in Samalkha

Panipat, March 27

A 45-year-old JBT teacher was shot dead in a colony at Samalkha. The accused, who was a nephew of the deceased, fired upon him on Monday evening and he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday night. The police have registered a case and began a probe into the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Virender of Panchvati Colony in Samalkha. Sunita, wife of the deceased, in his complaint to the Samalkha police, said her husband was posted as a JBT teacher at the government school in Khojkipur village. She stated that her husband was taking a walk on Monday evening when Rinku, son of her brother-in-law, came and fired upon him and ran away from the spot. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment late Tuesday night. There was no enmity with Rinku, said Ankush, son of the deceased. A case has been registered.

