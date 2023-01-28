Teachers of government colleges launch three-day protest

Rohtak, January 27
Teachers of government colleges in different districts of the state today launched their three-day agitation campaign by writing “Chalo utho ab hosh sambhalo; uchchatar shiksha ke rakhwalo….” slogans on post-cards that were later posted to the state authorities to register their protest against non-fulfillment/redress of their demands/grievances.
“Owing to the government’s indifferent attitude towards our issues, today we sent our complaints through postcards to the Department of Higher Education as a protest. Tomorrow, we shall wear black dresses and write slogans against the government on various social media platforms, and on January 30, during the free time, we will stage a dharna and submit our demand letters and photos of dharna etc to the department via email,” said Dr Ravi Shankar, spokesman, All Haryana Government College Teachers Association (AHGCTA).
