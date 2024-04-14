Three rob medical store owner of Rs 60K at gunpoint in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 13

Three miscreants robbed a medical store owner of Rs 60,000 at gunpoint on the Delhi road here last night.

In his complaint to the Sector 27 police, Sanjay Kumar, the owner of SK Medical store, said three bike-borne persons, who were wearing helmets and masks, came to his shop on Friday night and robbed him of Rs 60,000 and two DVRs at gunpoint.

Following the complaint, a case under Sections 392, 397 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54-59 of the Arms Act was registered.

Enraged over the incident, members of the District Vyapar Mandal and the District Chemists Association convened a meeting at the medical store. They gave a four-day ultimatum to the police to nab the suspects.

They informed ACP Nar Singh and Inspector Jai Bhagwan, SHO, Sector 27 police station, about their meeting. Police officers met the shopkeepers and told them that on the directions of the Commissioner of Police, nine special teams have been formed to crack the case. The police said the suspects will be arrested soon.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat