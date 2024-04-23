Ambala: Train traffic hit for sixth day

Ambala, April 22
With a number of trains getting cancelled and running on diverted routes, train traffic continued to remain hit on the Ambala-Sahnewal section of the Ambala division for the sixth consecutive day.
As per the railway officials, about 125 trains were affected on Monday, causing inconvenience to the railway passengers in Haryana and Punjab.
