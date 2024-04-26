Transport Minister, Haryana CM’s wife lead campaign focusing on youth, women, traders in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 25

Even as opposition parties are yet to declare their candidates, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned in its campaign for victory. Transport Minister Aseem Goel and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s wife, Suman Saini, campaigned in the city on Thursday, focusing on youth, women, traders, teachers and other sections of society.

CM’s wife Suman Saini at an event . Varun Gulati

With enthusiasm, both leaders hit the streets and chaired various programmes separately, urging the people of Karnal city to ensure the victory of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat and CM Nayab Singh Saini from the Karnal Assembly by-election.

Suman first interacted with the youth, many of whom are believed to be first-time voters, in a programme organised by BJP leader Vikas Kathuria and his wife Archana Kathuria. She urged them to vote in favour of the BJP to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third consecutive term, emphasising the importance of continuing the pace of development. She also encouraged them to cast two votes on May 25 — one for former CM Khattar and the other for her husband Saini — to strengthen the BJP.

She highlighted the importance of each vote in strengthening the country. “The future of the nation lies in the hands of the youth. They should use their vote wisely to make our country stronger under Modi’s leadership,” she added.

Suman also attended a programme organised by BJP leader Rajni Parocha at Jundla Gate, where she highlighted the achievements of PM Modi’s tenure and the nine-and-a-half-year government in Haryana. “The upcoming five years will be crucial as PM Modi will make significant decisions for the nation’s welfare,” she said. She also attended several other programmes and claimed that the BJP would win all 10 seats of the Lok Sabha in Haryana and one of the Karnal byelection.

Meanwhile, Aseem Goel attended multiple programmes and claimed that CM Saini and former CM Khattar would win their seats by a record margin. After discussing the elections with party workers and leaders, Goel attended a programme in Model Town organised by youth BJP district president Subham Gupta.

He referred to the Congress as a flop party, likening it to a blockbuster movie of the past where tickets were sold out like cinemas. “Now, the era of old cinema halls has ended, and the era of multiplexes has begun,” he added, suggesting that Congress’s box office had closed. He alleged that people neither liked their characters nor their stories.

Without naming former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he remarked that previously, grandmother had given a slogan of eradicating poverty, and now the grandson was still repeating the same. People had removed the Congress, yet it had not declared its candidates. He also sought vote in the name of Modi and the achievements of the state government in the past nine-and-a-half years.

