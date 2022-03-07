Trying to make our son's pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 6

The family of stranded student Sahil Doon, who is pursuing MBBS from a university in Kiev, is trying their best to make his 10-month-old Ukrainian pet dog Sundu, an Alaskan Malamute, feel at home. The vegeterian family is going out of their comfort zone and feeding chicken and eggs to Sundu for the past three days so that he can adapt to the Indian weather.

Sahil is so attached to Sundu that he preferred sending him home first to ensure his safety. Though he too was to return with Sundu but had to cancel at the eleventh hour following some health issue of the infant of his close friend.

“Their bond of love can be seen when Sahil talks to Sundu on video call daily. Sundu too responds to Sahil by barking and shaking his neck and tail. His impressions are worth watching,” said SI Narendra Singh, Sahil’s father.

Narendra, a resident of Azad Garh locality, said Sahil bought Sundu in Ukraine last year and since then they had been living together. “Sundu has even visited several countries with Sahil. He first came to India with Sahil last year and spent almost two months here. It’s the lone reason that he is comfortable here.”

“When the situation worsened, we had asked Sahil to leave Sundu at the house of an acquaintance in Ukraine, citing temperature issue in India as such dogs need cold conditions to survive. But Sahil denied saying that he can’t leave him at the mercy of God in a situation when the life of every citizen is at a high risk,” Narendra said, adding that Sahil and his friends took Sundu with them to Romania.

He further said Sahil bought sufficient quantity of special feed for Sundu before sending him home.