Two-day Cabinet meet from May 8

Chandigarh, May 5
The state Cabinet meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on May 8 and 9 at 4 pm. A notification to this effect was issued by the Cabinet branch of the office of the Chief Secretary on Friday.
