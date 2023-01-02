Two 'most wanted' criminals nabbed

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, January 1

The Special Task Force (STF) of Bahadurgarh, led by inspector Vivek Malik, have nabbed two most wanted criminals carrying rewards on their heads by carrying out raids at different places in Bhiwani and Karnal districts.

The accused were identified as Dinesh Babbar of Karnal and Balwan of Dinaud (Bhiwani).

The Uttar Pradesh Police had declared a cash reward of Rs 10,000 on the arrest of Babbar, while a reward of Rs 5,000 was announced by the Rajasthan Police on Balwan. Both accused were handed over to the police for investigation.“Babbar had been evading arrest for the past eight years. He defrauded a man of lakhs by promising to get him a loan from banks. A case in this respect was registered against him at the Sahibabad police station in Uttar Pradesh in 2014,” said Malik. Balwan had been evading arrest for the past five years.