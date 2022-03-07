UKRAINE CRISIS: 80 from Haryana still stuck in war-torn cities

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 6

“Our priority is to get students in Ukraine out safely and then we will speak to the Centre about their future and degrees,” said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while speaking to some students who have come back from the war-torn country.

Students, many of whom were just a months away from getting their degrees, are worried about their future. The CM assured them that the state was with them and would ensure that they did not lose anything.

Khattar, who was in the city today, said there were about 18,000 to 19,000 Indian students stuck there. “Of them, there are about 1,800 students from the state. Of these, 1,234 have returned till yesterday. Some are on the border, they are being brought and have reached Delhi and Mumbai. Around 80 students, belonging to the state, are still stuck in the cities of Ukraine. The government is in touch with them and is worried about them,” said Khattar.

He said after the war broke out, the first task and priority of the government was to ensure the safe return of these students. Arrangements in this regard had been made by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. Our senior ministers have gone to neighbouring countries of Ukraine. From there, special flights are being run. Most of the people have returned from there, yet some are still stuck in cities of Ukraine.

Manohar Lal said degrees would be given by those medical colleges in which these students were studying. Also, with regard to the degrees of those students on the verge of completing their course, he said the matter would be discussed only after the situation normalised in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the CM was impressed with the spirit of the students and wished everyone good luck.

