Unitech PMLA case: ED takes possession of Rs 245 crore worth plots in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it has taken "possession" of 15 land parcels worth Rs 245 crore in Gurugram under provisions of the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with its investigation against realty firm Unitech and its promoters.

The ED in an official statement said, the plots belong to Trikar Group, an alleged 'benami' firm of Unitech.

The ED had attached these immovable assets earlier under provisions of the PMLA and following its confirmation by the adjudicating authority under the law, the agency has now taken the "physical possession" of these land parcels, it said.

A case under provisions of the PMLA against the Unitech group, its promoters - Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra - and their family and others is based on multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police.

The agency had arrested the Chandra brothers, Ramesh Chandra (their father and founder of Unitech), Preeti Chandra (wife of Sanjay Chandra), Rajesh Malik (a promoter of the company Carnoustie Group) in this case.

As many as 45 searches were conducted by the ED in this case.