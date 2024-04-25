Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University teachers to protest against administration from today

Sonepat, April 24
The Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology Teachers’ Association (DCRUTA) alleged that the university administration was flouting the rules of the University Act. They said disorder reigned in the university, while the administration was busy destabilising the academic system.
In response to the lackadaisical attitude of the administration towards faculty and students, the DCRUTA has decided to stage a protest against the ‘Talibani decrees’, starting tomorrow. Today, they staged a demonstration against them.
