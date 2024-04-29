UPSC rank holder felicitated in Meham

Rohtak, April 28
Dr Pragati Verma, who secured the 355th rank in the UPSC Civil Services exam, was felicitated by Meham Sarva Khap Panchayat Meham Chaubisi for her achievement at a function organised at Swarnkar Dharamshala in Meham here on Sunday.
She also secured the second position in the HCS exam last year. Currently, Pragati is employed as the OSD to the Commissioner, Ambala Division. Her father is a primary school teacher, while her mother is employed at the Department of Health.
She is married to Dr Atul Verma and is the daughter-in-law of IAS RC Verma who served as deputy commissioner in four districts, including Bhiwani, Palwal, Nuh and Rewari.
Speaking on the occasion, she said hard work and dedication were the key to success. “The platform of Civil Services is a good one for social service, hence I preferred it over medical science. Women empowerment, gender sensitisation and holistic development of the state will be my priority,” she added.
