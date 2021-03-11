Video of bodybuilder smoking on flight raises eyebrows

Gurugram, August 11
A video of city bodybuilder Bobby Kataria (Balwant) smoking a cigarette on a SpiceJet flight has gone viral on the social media.
Many people have raised objection over the video and demanded strict action. In the video, Kataria is seen lying down and smoking a cigarette in the plane. Reacting to the controversy, SpiceJet replied on social media that the video had come to their notice on January 24 in which Kataria was seen lying in the 21st lane of the plane and smoking a cigarette. After that, the matter was sent by the committee for investigation. The crew of the plane were busy while he was smoking a cigarette.
Police Commissioner (CP) Kala Ramachandran said it had come to their notice that SpiceJet had filed a complaint with the Udyog Vihar police station with reference to the video on the social media.
“As per the SpiceJet authorities, the incident occurred while passengers were boarding the plane. The airport is not located in the jurisdiction of the Gurugram police. Therefore, no action is warranted in the matter,” the CP added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy
MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...
No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish
'It is my wish that all come together'
Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir
The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...
Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law
The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...
Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22
A case has been registered at Chembur police station against...