Video of bodybuilder smoking on flight raises eyebrows

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 11

A video of city bodybuilder Bobby Kataria (Balwant) smoking a cigarette on a SpiceJet flight has gone viral on the social media.

Many people have raised objection over the video and demanded strict action. In the video, Kataria is seen lying down and smoking a cigarette in the plane. Reacting to the controversy, SpiceJet replied on social media that the video had come to their notice on January 24 in which Kataria was seen lying in the 21st lane of the plane and smoking a cigarette. After that, the matter was sent by the committee for investigation. The crew of the plane were busy while he was smoking a cigarette.

Police Commissioner (CP) Kala Ramachandran said it had come to their notice that SpiceJet had filed a complaint with the Udyog Vihar police station with reference to the video on the social media.

“As per the SpiceJet authorities, the incident occurred while passengers were boarding the plane. The airport is not located in the jurisdiction of the Gurugram police. Therefore, no action is warranted in the matter,” the CP added.