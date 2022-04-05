Venkaiah Naidu refuses to admit notice on Punjab resolution

New Delhi, April 4
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday turned down the notice of Congress member Deepender Singh Hooda’s on discussing the resolution adopted by the Punjab Assembly recently regarding the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.
In the notice given under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, Deepender Hooda drew the attention of the chairman to the “extraordinary situation” arising out of the resolution passed in the Punjab Assembly.
“The said resolution states that Chandigarh was created as the capital of Punjab. It is misleading and incomplete submission of facts,” the notice by Hooda read.
The notice also stated that the Punjab resolution was also a gross violation of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. Hooda warned that the resolution was likely to disturb peace, harmony and stability in the entire region.
The rightful claim of Haryana over Chandigarh and its rightful share of river water was protected under the Constitution of India. The matter is of grave concern and requires immediate attention,” the notice reads.
He urged the chairman to suspend the business of the House so that the issue could be discussed.
“I have received a notice from Deepender Singh Hooda demanding discussion on the resolution passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha regarding transfer of the UT of Chandigarh. Not admitted,” Naidu ruled without citing any reason for his refusal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...