Venkaiah Naidu refuses to admit notice on Punjab resolution

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday turned down the notice of Congress member Deepender Singh Hooda’s on discussing the resolution adopted by the Punjab Assembly recently regarding the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.

In the notice given under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, Deepender Hooda drew the attention of the chairman to the “extraordinary situation” arising out of the resolution passed in the Punjab Assembly.

“The said resolution states that Chandigarh was created as the capital of Punjab. It is misleading and incomplete submission of facts,” the notice by Hooda read.

The notice also stated that the Punjab resolution was also a gross violation of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. Hooda warned that the resolution was likely to disturb peace, harmony and stability in the entire region.

The rightful claim of Haryana over Chandigarh and its rightful share of river water was protected under the Constitution of India. The matter is of grave concern and requires immediate attention,” the notice reads.

He urged the chairman to suspend the business of the House so that the issue could be discussed.

“I have received a notice from Deepender Singh Hooda demanding discussion on the resolution passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha regarding transfer of the UT of Chandigarh. Not admitted,” Naidu ruled without citing any reason for his refusal.

